Form

Blood facility declaration form

Blood facility declaration form to be completed and returned to MHRA.

Published 28 March 2011
Last updated 17 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Blood facility declaration form

MS Word Document, 846KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Blood Facility Declaration Guidance Notes

PDF, 151KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Complete form annually if you are a blood facility.

Published 28 March 2011
Last updated 17 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. We updated the page with the current 2020 blood facilities form and guidance notes

  2. Updated blood facility declaration form

  3. 2019 update

  4. New form added for 2018.

  5. 2017 form published

  6. First published.

Related content