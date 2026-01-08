Guidance

Allied Joint Doctrine for Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (AJP-3.25)

This publication provides the NATO doctrine for the management of non-combatant evacuation operations.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
8 January 2026

Documents

Allied Joint Publication-3.25, Allied Joint Doctrine for Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (Edition A Version 1)

PDF, 1.91 MB, 134 pages

Details

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-3.25, Allied Joint Doctrine for Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (Edition A Version 1) provides North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states with guidance to plan, execute, and assess non-combatant evacuation operations (NEOs). 

NEOs are ultimately a state responsibility, but NATO could be asked to support or lead an evacuation operation during a crisis. This publication has been developed for a NATO-led operation and provides guidance to NATO states on how to plan and execute a NEO.

Important note: 

The UK use Joint Doctrine Publication 3-51, Non-combatant Evacuation Operations as the primary doctrinal reference. This complies with AJP-3.25.

Who should read this publication

AJP-3.25 is written for NATO commanders and their staff at the operational level engaged in joint operations. The doctrine also provides a useful framework for operations conducted by a coalition of partners and non-NATO nations. AJP-3.25 also provides a reference for NATO civilian and non-NATO civilian actors.

