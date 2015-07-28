Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (AJP-4.2)
This publication sets out the fundamental principles required to plan and conduct medical support to operations in all its aspects.
Documents
Details
Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.2, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition A Version 1) has replaced AJP-4.10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition C Version 1) and has undergone a fundamental restructuring to ensure synchronisation and coherence with North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) high-level doctrine; in particular AJP-4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Sustainment of Operations (Edition C Version 1).
AJP-4.2 sets out the fundamental principles required to plan and conduct medical support to operations in all its aspects. Medical support remains a national responsibility, but in practise North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders have come to share this responsibility during recent operations. Medical support, as a key force enabler, must be agile and flexible to provide the capabilities required for the full spectrum of NATO operations.
AJP-4.2 will be republished with UK national elements in due course.
Who should read this publication
This publication is intended primarily for commanders and staff at the joint operational level; however, it also provides guidance for all levels of command and is instructive for coalition and NATO partners and provides a reference for civilian mission participants.
Related information
Updates to this page
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Updated doctrine and name change to AJP-4.2.
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Updated Allied Joint Doctrine for medical support (AJP-4.10) with the latest version.
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Added the updated AJP-4.10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition C) document.
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Updated page title and link text to better reflect document contents.
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Replaced with new version of AJP 4.10
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Updated document to the latest version.
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First published.