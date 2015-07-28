Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (AJP-4.2)

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.2, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition A Version 1) has replaced AJP-4.10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition C Version 1) and has undergone a fundamental restructuring to ensure synchronisation and coherence with North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) high-level doctrine; in particular AJP-4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Sustainment of Operations (Edition C Version 1).

AJP-4.2 sets out the fundamental principles required to plan and conduct medical support to operations in all its aspects. Medical support remains a national responsibility, but in practise North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders have come to share this responsibility during recent operations. Medical support, as a key force enabler, must be agile and flexible to provide the capabilities required for the full spectrum of NATO operations.

AJP-4.2 will be republished with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

This publication is intended primarily for commanders and staff at the joint operational level; however, it also provides guidance for all levels of command and is instructive for coalition and NATO partners and provides a reference for civilian mission participants.

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