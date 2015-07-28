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Guidance

Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (AJP-4.2)

This publication sets out the fundamental principles required to plan and conduct medical support to operations in all its aspects.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
28 July 2015
Last updated:
22 July 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Allied Joint Publication-4.2, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition A Version 1)

Ref: AJP-4.2(A)

PDF, 1.61 MB, 96 pages

Details

Allied Joint Publication (AJP)-4.2, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition A Version 1) has replaced AJP-4.10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition C Version 1) and has undergone a fundamental restructuring to ensure synchronisation and coherence with North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) high-level doctrine; in particular AJP-4, Allied Joint Doctrine for Sustainment of Operations (Edition C Version 1).   

AJP-4.2 sets out the fundamental principles required to plan and conduct medical support to operations in all its aspects.  Medical support remains a national responsibility, but in practise North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders have come to share this responsibility during recent operations.  Medical support, as a key force enabler, must be agile and flexible to provide the capabilities required for the full spectrum of NATO operations. 

AJP-4.2 will be republished with UK national elements in due course.

Who should read this publication

This publication is intended primarily for commanders and staff at the joint operational level; however, it also provides guidance for all levels of command and is instructive for coalition and NATO partners and provides a reference for civilian mission participants.

Updates to this page

Published 28 July 2015
Last updated 22 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Updated doctrine and name change to AJP-4.2.

  2. Updated Allied Joint Doctrine for medical support (AJP-4.10) with the latest version.

  3. Added the updated AJP-4.10, Allied Joint Doctrine for Medical Support (Edition C) document.

  4. Updated page title and link text to better reflect document contents.

  5. Replaced with new version of AJP 4.10

  6. Updated document to the latest version.

  7. First published.

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