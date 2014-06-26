Advice to local authorities on scrutinising health services
Guidance to support local authorities and their partners to deliver effective health scrutiny.
Documents
Details
This guidance is intended to support local authorities, NHS bodies and health service providers in discharging their responsibilities under the relevant legislation to support effective scrutiny of local health services.
It includes an up-to-date explanation and guide to the updated 2013 regulations (to be amended 31 January 2024), and reflects amendments to the local authority scrutiny function following the introduction of the new arrangements for ministerial intervention in reconfiguration of NHS services on 31 January 2024.
