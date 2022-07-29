Health overview and scrutiny committee principles

In advance of the statutory guidance on the Secretary of State’s new powers in relation to service reconfigurations, this document sets out the expectations of the Department of Health and Social Care, the Local Government Association (LGA), and the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny (CfGS) on how integrated care boards (ICBs) and integrated care partnerships (ICPs) and local authority health overview and scrutiny committee (HOSC) arrangements should work together to ensure that new statutory system-level bodies are locally accountable to their communities.

HOSCs, local authorities, ICPs, ICBs, and other NHS bodies should use this document to ensure that scrutiny and oversight are a core part of how ICBs and ICPs operate. Leaders from across health and social care should use these principles to understand the importance of oversight and scrutiny in creating better outcomes for patients and service users and ensure that they are accountable to local communities.