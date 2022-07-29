Adult social care principles for integrated care partnerships
Provides guidance on how integrated care partnerships (ICPs) and adult social care (ASC) providers are expected to work together.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance was developed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Local Government Association (LGA) and NHS England (NHSE), in partnership with the Care Provider Alliance. It sets out a series of advisory principles for integrated care partnerships (ICPs) and adult social care (ASC) providers to guide their work together.
It will help to ensure ASC providers are involved as essential partners, alongside commissioners, people with lived experiences of care or unpaid carers among others, in the work of the ICPs as they all have valuable perspectives to contribute to service planning across England.