Adult social care system reform: next steps to put People at the Heart of Care

The government is committed to the 10-year vision for adult social care set out in the People at the Heart of Care white paper.

This ‘Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care’ plan sets out how we are building on our progress over the last year to make sure care is of outstanding quality, personalised and accessible. It details how £700 million will be spent to continue our transformation of the adult social care system in England, including investment in:

improved access to care and support

recognising skills for careers in care

driving digitisation and technology adoption

data and local authority oversight

support to enable people to remain independent at home

encouraging innovation and improvement

joining up services to support people and carers

Together, these measures aim to put people at the heart of social care and take us on our next step towards our 10-year reform vision.

Alongside this plan we have also: