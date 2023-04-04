Policy paper

Adult social care system reform: next steps to put People at the Heart of Care

A plan for adult social care system reform 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025 financial years.

Department of Health and Social Care
4 April 2023

Applies to England

Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care

Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care - easy read

Key milestones timeline: visual

Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care

The government is committed to the 10-year vision for adult social care set out in the People at the Heart of Care white paper.

This ‘Next steps to put People at the Heart of Care’ plan sets out how we are building on our progress over the last year to make sure care is of outstanding quality, personalised and accessible. It details how £700 million will be spent to continue our transformation of the adult social care system in England, including investment in:

  • improved access to care and support
  • recognising skills for careers in care
  • driving digitisation and technology adoption
  • data and local authority oversight
  • support to enable people to remain independent at home
  • encouraging innovation and improvement
  • joining up services to support people and carers

Together, these measures aim to put people at the heart of social care and take us on our next step towards our 10-year reform vision.

Alongside this plan we have also:

