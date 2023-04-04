Better Care Fund policy framework 2023 to 2025

This document sets out the agreed way in which the Better Care Fund ( BCF ) will be implemented from 2023 to 2025.

BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.

The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the BCF at a local level (such as clinical commissioning groups, local authorities and health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.

The document should be read alongside the: