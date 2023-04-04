Better Care Fund policy framework 2023 to 2025
This document sets the national conditions, metrics and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund in financial years 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
This document sets out the agreed way in which the Better Care Fund (BCF) will be implemented from 2023 to 2025.
BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.
The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the BCF at a local level (such as clinical commissioning groups, local authorities and health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.
The document should be read alongside the:
- BCF planning requirements for 2023 to 2025, which will be published shortly on the NHS England website
- National Health Service (Expenditure on Service Integration) Directions 2023