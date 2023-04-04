Policy paper

Better Care Fund policy framework 2023 to 2025

This document sets the national conditions, metrics and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund in financial years 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
4 April 2023

Applies to England

Documents

2023 to 2025 Better Care Fund policy framework

HTML

Details

This document sets out the agreed way in which the Better Care Fund (BCF) will be implemented from 2023 to 2025.

BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.

The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the BCF at a local level (such as clinical commissioning groups, local authorities and health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.

The document should be read alongside the:

Published 4 April 2023