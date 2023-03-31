National Health Service (Expenditure on Service Integration) Directions

This document sets out the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s directions to NHS England for the financial year 2023 to 2024 relating to expenditure on service integration.

These directions are in exercise of powers conferred by sections 223B(6) and 223B(7A) of the National Health Service Act 2006.

They include requirements for NHS England to ringfence a sum of money for the 2023 to 2024 financial year for purposes relating to service integration.

This funding will be used in line with the Better Care Fund (BCF) policy framework and planning requirements for 2023 to 2025, which will be published shortly.