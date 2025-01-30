Better Care Fund policy framework 2025 to 2026
This policy framework sets out the objectives, conditions and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund (BCF) for 2025 to 2026.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
For 2025 to 2026, the objectives of the Better Care Fund (BCF) reflect the government’s commitment to reform via a shift from sickness to prevention and from hospital to home. This government recognises the vital importance of adult social care in nurturing local communities and helping people live as independent and fulfilling lives as possible. As part of our health mission, people should have fair access to locally delivered services that start at home, to support them to live independently for as long as possible with the dignity and respect they deserve.
This policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the BCF at a local level, such as integrated care boards, local authorities and health and wellbeing boards.
These documents should be read alongside:
- BCF planning requirements for 2025 to 2026
- NHS priorities and operational planning guidance 2025 to 2026
- National Health Service (Expenditure on Service Integration) Directions
- Provisional local government finance settlement for 2025 to 2026, published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Updates to this pagePublished 30 January 2025
Last updated 30 January 2025 + show all updates
-
Added the URL link for the 'Better Care Fund planning requirements 2025 to 2026', and updated various paragraphs to reflect the fact that this publication has now been published.
-
First published.