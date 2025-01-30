Policy paper

Better Care Fund policy framework 2025 to 2026

This policy framework sets out the objectives, conditions and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund (BCF) for 2025 to 2026.

Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
30 January 2025
Applies to England

Better Care Fund policy framework 2025 to 2026

For 2025 to 2026, the objectives of the Better Care Fund (BCF) reflect the government’s commitment to reform via a shift from sickness to prevention and from hospital to home. This government recognises the vital importance of adult social care in nurturing local communities and helping people live as independent and fulfilling lives as possible. As part of our health mission, people should have fair access to locally delivered services that start at home, to support them to live independently for as long as possible with the dignity and respect they deserve. 

This policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the BCF at a local level, such as integrated care boards, local authorities and health and wellbeing boards.

These documents should be read alongside:

