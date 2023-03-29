Guidance

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024

Sets out the guidance to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund in 2023 to 2024

Department of Health and Social Care
29 March 2023
Applies to England

Annex A: example reporting templates

Details

This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund.

It should be read alongside the Adult Social Care Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund grant determination (2023 to 2024).

  1. Amended the figure given for the expected funding for 2024 to 2025 from £680 million to £683 million.

  2. First published.