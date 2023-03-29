Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024
Sets out the guidance to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund in 2023 to 2024
Applies to England
This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund.
It should be read alongside the Adult Social Care Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund grant determination (2023 to 2024).
Amended the figure given for the expected funding for 2024 to 2025 from £680 million to £683 million.
First published.