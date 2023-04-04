Care workforce pathway for adult social care: call for evidence

This call for evidence will inform the development of a new care workforce pathway for adult social care. We would like your views on what should be included within the pathway. We will consider those views when developing the first iteration of the pathway, which we intend to publish in autumn 2023. We will provide more information on this and planned implementation to the sector in due course.

This call for evidence will run for a period of 8 weeks and is open to everyone.

You can respond: