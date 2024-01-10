Care workforce pathway for adult social care
The care workforce pathway outlines the knowledge, skills, values and behaviours people need to work in adult social care.
Applies to England
Details
The care workforce pathway is a new career structure for the adult social care workforce. This is the first phase of the pathway, focusing on direct care roles at 4 levels.
The pathway has been informed by responses to the call for evidence, which ran for 8 weeks in April and May 2023.
The Department of Health and Social Care developed the pathway in partnership with Skills for Care, representatives from the adult social care workforce, and people who draw on care and support.