Care workforce pathway for adult social care: call for evidence
Applies to England
The Department of Health and Social Care received 586 responses to the call for evidence. This document summarises the responses received.
Alongside this, we have published the first phase of the care workforce pathway. The pathway will, for the first time, provide a recognised career structure for the adult social care workforce, which sets out the knowledge, skills, values and behaviours needed to work in adult social care.
This call for evidence will inform the development of a new care workforce pathway for adult social care. We would like your views on what should be included within the pathway. We will consider those views when developing the first iteration of the pathway, which we intend to publish in autumn 2023. We will provide more information on this and planned implementation to the sector in due course.
This call for evidence will run for a period of 8 weeks and is open to everyone.
You can respond:
- as an individual
- on behalf of someone else
- on behalf of an organisation
Last updated 10 January 2024 + show all updates
Added summary of responses.
Added a link to the easy read version of the call for evidence.
First published.