Care workforce pathway for adult social care: call for evidence (easy read)

Department of Health and Social Care
20 April 2023

Applies to England

Summary

We want to find out what skills and experience you think are important for adult social care staff.

Consultation description

We want to make sure that adult social care and support is good quality, personalised and caring. To do this we are writing a new social care workforce pathway.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us what you think about adult social care in England.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to ascworkforcepathway@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can also print and post this document with your answers to:

Adult Social Care Workforce Reform
3rd Floor North
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

We will tell people about any changes we make to the pathway in autumn 2023.

You can read more in the non-easy read version.

