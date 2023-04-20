Care workforce pathway for adult social care: call for evidence (easy read)

We want to make sure that adult social care and support is good quality, personalised and caring. To do this we are writing a new social care workforce pathway.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us what you think about adult social care in England.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to ascworkforcepathway@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can also print and post this document with your answers to:

Adult Social Care Workforce Reform

3rd Floor North

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



We will tell people about any changes we make to the pathway in autumn 2023.

