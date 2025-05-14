Care workforce pathway for adult social care (easy read)
Information about the 8 groups of jobs in adult social care in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
There are 8 groups of jobs in adult social care in England.
‘Adult social care’ means helping people who have disabilities or who are ill for a long time.
The first booklet on this page tells you what people working in care need so they can do this important work.
The next 8 booklets tell you about each of the job groups in adult social care.
There is more detailed information on the non-easy read version of the page.