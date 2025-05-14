Guidance

Care workforce pathway for adult social care (easy read)

Information about the 8 groups of jobs in adult social care in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 May 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Care workforce pathway: overview (easy read)

PDF, 1.44 MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Jobs for people new to care (easy read)

PDF, 1.96 MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Care and support workers (easy read)

PDF, 1.14 MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Enhanced care workers (easy read)

PDF, 1.16 MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Personal assistants (easy read)

PDF, 1.03 MB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Supervisors and leaders (easy read)

PDF, 1.28 MB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Practice leaders (easy read)

PDF, 1.25 MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Deputy managers (easy read)

PDF, 1.2 MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Registered managers (easy read)

PDF, 1.36 MB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

There are 8 groups of jobs in adult social care in England.

‘Adult social care’ means helping people who have disabilities or who are ill for a long time.

The first booklet on this page tells you what people working in care need so they can do this important work.

The next 8 booklets tell you about each of the job groups in adult social care.

There is more detailed information on the non-easy read version of the page.

Updates to this page

Published 14 May 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page