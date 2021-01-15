Adult Social Care Rapid Testing Fund
Sets out the measures that the Rapid Testing Fund will support, including information on the distribution of funds and reporting requirements.
Documents
Details
The Rapid Testing Fund will support increased lateral flow device (LFD) testing of staff in care homes.
These documents set out:
- measures that this funding can be spent on
- requirements for local authorities and care providers
- the allocation of funding to each local authority
This new funding has separate conditions to the original Infection Control Fund and the extension to the Infection Control Fund.
Published 15 January 2021