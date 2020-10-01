Guidance

Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund: round 2

Sets out the infection control measures that the new infection control fund will support, including information on the distribution of funds and reporting requirements.

Published 1 October 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund – round 2: guidance

Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund – round 2: local authority circular

Annex A: grant determination letter

Annex B: grant allocations

Annex C: grant conditions

Annex D: assurance statement

Annex E: local authority reporting template

The Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund was first introduced in May 2020 and was initially worth £600 million.

Its supports adult social care providers to reduce the rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission within and between care settings, in particular by helping to reduce the need for staff movements between sites.

The Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund has been extended until March 2021, with an extra £546 million of funding.

