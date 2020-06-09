Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund
Sets out the infection control measures that the infection control fund will support, including information on the distribution of funds and reporting requirements.
Documents
Details
This document has been prepared in response to questions received from local government and care providers about the infection control fund.
The fund is worth £600 million. The main purpose of this fund is to support adult social care providers to reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission in and between care homes.
A smaller percentage of the fund can be used to support domiciliary care providers and wider workforce resilience to deal with COVID-19 infections.