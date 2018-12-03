Work with Israeli businesses on innovative ideas: new funding

Israel is increasingly challenging Silicon Valley in the high-tech space, with a 2018 report showing Tel Aviv to have more start ups per capita than anywhere else in the world. It also performs well for global connectedness and product development.

Closer collaboration on innovation projects will create opportunities for both the UK and Israel to boost capabilities and take advantage of international markets.

In a new funding competition, there is up to £1 million available for UK businesses to develop game-changing innovations in partnership with Israeli companies.

The funding comes under the EUREKA programme, an inter-governmental network that encourages international research and development of innovative business products and ideas.

UK involvement in projects will be funded by Innovate UK, with Israeli involvement by the Israel Innovation Authority. The countries are committed to collaborating to develop new technologies and take advantage of global opportunities.

Funding supports innovation in any area

Projects in this competition can be from any technology or market area. They must:

be based on clear, game-changing ideas that could lead to new products, processes or services

have a deliverable business plan

demonstrate good working structures and awareness of risks

show good value for money

have significant potential and improve productivity for both the UK and Israeli economies

benefit and create growth for the businesses involved in the project

Importantly, any product, process or service being developed should be applicable to a large global market.

Competition information