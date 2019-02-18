Welsh Secretary discusses Wylfa Newydd Future at Hitachi HQ

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns met representatives from Hitachi at its headquarters in Tokyo earlier today to discuss the future of the Wylfa site in north Wales.

It follows the announcement that Hitachi has suspended plans to build the new multi-billion pound Wylfa Newydd power station on Anglesey.

The meeting forms a key part of Secretary Cairns’ visit to Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka where he’ll meet with Japanese businesses who have significant investments in Wales. During the visit, he will set out the UK Government’s commitment to supporting Japanese investment in Wales and the opportunities ahead as we prepare to leave the EU.

Following the meeting, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: