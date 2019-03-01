Marketing Wales to the World on St David’s Day

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns was joined by leading Welsh businesses, as he pushed the button for the Market Open Ceremony in the City of London this morning [Friday, 1 March].

This is the first time the prestigious ceremony has been used to celebrate St David’s Day and highlight the work of innovative Wales-based companies making their mark on the international stage.

Those attending today’s start of trading event included IQE, Delio Wealth and Newport Wafer Fab as well as representatives from business organisations including CBI Wales and IoD Wales.

The event was held as part of the Wales Week in London celebrations, an annual showcase of over 100 activities and events in the UK capital that celebrate and promote everything that’s great about Wales.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

St David’s Day is an important day for the whole of Wales to reflect on the strength of our unique history, language and culture. It is also an important reminder of the dynamism of modern Wales. We are home to some of the world’s most innovative companies and our products and services in industries such as semiconductors, cyber security and the financial and insurance sectors are exported to all corners of the globe. The UK Government is working hard to continue that trend by supporting Welsh firms to enter and expand into growing markets around the world. I hope young Welsh firms can take inspiration from today’s event and start their own international success story.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of London Stock Exchange plc & Director of International Development, LSEG said:

London Stock Exchange is proud of its central role in supporting Welsh business. Thirty-six companies from Wales are currently listed on our markets with a combined market capitalisation in excess of £27.3 billion. We are also particularly proud to support smaller Welsh businesses and entrepreneurs develop into the market leaders and household names of tomorrow through a number of tailored initiatives, such as our ELITE programme and our Companies to Inspire Britain report. We are delighted to welcome Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns, to celebrate St David’s Day by opening trading on London Stock Exchange this morning.

ENDS