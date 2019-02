Among those celebrating Wales’ national day were world-renowned fashion designer Julien Macdonald OBE and Chairman of the Welsh Rugby Union Gareth Davies.

The new Aston Martin DBX – built at the brand’s new manufacturing plant in the Vale of Glamorgan – was parked in Downing Street. The South Wales site will become Aston Martin’s ‘home of electrification’, putting Wales at the forefront of electric technology and bringing over 700 new jobs to the region.

Inside Number 10 Welsh creative talent was centre stage; Julien Macdonald showcased a selection of his fashion range while guests enjoyed musical performances from Welsh choir Côr Llundain and harpist Dylan Wyn Rowlands.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

The sheer breadth of talent and industry represented here today is testament to the huge contribution the people of Wales make both at home and on the world stage. From music to manufacturing, fashion to food, it is a real privilege to celebrate Wales’ proud heritage and bright future ahead of St David’s Day. Wales has a truly global outlook and I am determined to see this great nation go from strength to strength.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

I am delighted to celebrate St David’s Day by opening the doors of No10 once again to welcome guests from all aspects of Welsh culture in celebration of our unique history, language, sporting and business achievements. I’d like to thank all those who came together to make the event a success today. It is a clear demonstration of the UK Government and the Prime Minister’s commitment to Wales, recognising that Wales is an integral part of our union.

Guests also enjoyed quality Welsh produce on show from Ruthin-based company Patchwork Traditional Foods who use locally sourced ingredients for their handmade products. They were joined by Llanllyr Source whose drinks are enjoyed in hotels and restaurants all around the world as well as the award-winning Dà Mhìle Distillery and Teifi Farmhouse Cheese.