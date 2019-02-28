PM bilat with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 28 February 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May hosted His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan today in Downing Street for bilateral talks.

The Prime Minister told King Abdullah that she was pleased their two countries were co-hosting the Jordan: Growth & Opportunity conference today in London.

They welcomed support announced by the government and the private sector at the conference and agreed the importance of using this to ensure Jordan maintains momentum in implementing its economic reforms.

The leaders reaffirmed the deep rooted partnership between the UK and Jordan in areas such as defence, and trade.

They agreed the importance of continuing to work together on regional security matters. And the Prime Minister thanked the King for Jordan’s cooperation as part of the Counter-Daesh coalition and acknowledged the central role the country plays in hosting refugees who have fled conflict in the region.