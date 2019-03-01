Press release
PM call with President Buhari: 1 March 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May had a call with President Buhari of Nigeria today.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria this afternoon to congratulate him on his recent re-election.
Reflecting on commitments made during her trip to Abuja last summer, the PM said the UK would continue to work together with Nigeria to tackle corruption, improve security and create jobs and prosperity for the UK and Nigeria.
She looked forward to continuing and strengthening their close partnership.
Published 1 March 2019