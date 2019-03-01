Chief Secretary, Liz Truss toasts the flavour of success in Suffolk

the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss, will visit Suffolk and Felixstowe businesses

this includes visits to Lallemand Yeast and Treatt, two companies specialising in food flavouring and ingredients production

At Lallemand Yeast, a world-leading manufacturer of yeast for food and drink products, the Chief Secretary will showcase the exporting success of food and manufacturing companies in the region. Liz Truss will also visit Mel Aviation and Treatt, a global ingredients manufacturer.

Latest figures show that exports from the East of England are rising, up by 8% in 2017 compared to the previous year, and worth £29 billion to the UK economy.

Suffolk businesses are driving strong economic performance across the region – the East of England has seen the largest fall in unemployment in 2018, and has the second highest employment rate across the UK.

This regional growth comes alongside positive economic news this month, with the UK currently having the joint highest employment rate on record.

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss said: