New road to cut Worcester congestion

Roads Minister Jesse Norman today (1 March 2019) approved almost £55 million of government funding for the Southern Link Road.

The major project, alongside the existing Carrington Bridge, will provide much needed congestion relief for residents and businesses, while boosting jobs and economic growth in areas like Great Malvern by transforming access to the M5.

This will also improve access to Birmingham International Airport and Worcestershire Parkway Station, creating better journeys for commuters and supporting the creation of more than 6,000 jobs.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said:

The government is investing record amounts to improve journeys in our towns and cities, boosting local economies. This new road will help improve everyday journeys in and around Worcester, easing traffic for local people in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, as well as supporting thousands of new homes and jobs.

The dual carriageway will connect the M5 to the west of Worcestershire and Herefordshire, and provide a congestion-busting bypass to Worcester city centre, set to cut average journey times along the A4440 in both directions during peak hours in the opening year.

The bypass will also help improve air quality, and will also see 2 new bridges, new cycle and pedestrian routes as well as junction improvements.

Worcestershire County Council’s Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economy and Infrastructure, Councillor Ken Pollock, said:

This is great news for Worcestershire! We welcome this announcement of funding approval which paves the way for the final phase of the scheme to fully dual the Southern Link Road from the M5 to the Powick Roundabout. Works on this important and much needed final phase will see Carrington Bridge extended and 1.5km of viaduct being built between the Ketch and Powick roundabouts. We look forward to sharing further details about this final phase which also includes an improved Ketch Viewpoint and underpass in addition to a footbridge over Hams Way in the next couple of weeks.

Worcestershire County Council is contributing £7.5 million to the £62 million scheme.

The government funding comes from the Large Local Majors Fund, providing vital infrastructure for economic growth.