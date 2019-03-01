New chair announced for transport efficiency taskforce

Mike Brown MVO has today (1 March 2019) been appointed as the new chair of the Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Taskforce ( TIET ).

The taskforce is charged with implementing the Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Strategy ( TIES ), a collaboration between the Department for Transport, Transport for London, HS2 Ltd, Network Rail and Highways England.

Today, the TIES published its one year on report which sets out progress in 3 key areas:

improving understanding of costs and performance

adopting modern methods of construction in infrastructure projects

enabling improved delivery, through developing long-term, collaborative relationships with supply chains

Mike Brown MVO , Commissioner of Transport for London, said:

Bringing together some of the most important transport organisations in the UK provides an opportunity to improve transport infrastructure efficiency, support growth across the country and deliver better services for transport users. I am looking forward to working with all of our partners in order to build on the great work we achieved in our first year and to deliver further improvements for the industry as a whole.

Permanent Secretary Bernadette Kelly, said:

I am delighted to welcome Mike as chair of the TIET . His wealth of experience, with leading roles within London Underground and Heathrow Airport, will be invaluable in driving forward greater efficiency in the sector. The one year on report demonstrates the good progress the taskforce has made in its first year. I’m confident the collaboration will gain even more momentum under its new leadership.

Partners have already started adopting innovative technology to drive forward efficiency, including;

Network Rail’s Modular Stations Programme, delivering efficiency savings of 30% in the design process

savings in excess of £1 million at Bank Station through the installation of real time technology to enable efficient construction

savings of approximately 20% in design and construction costs through Highways England standardised bridge design where these can be adopted in the programme

The taskforce has also established a benchmarking forum and piloted tunnelling assessment with the Infrastructure and Projects Authority; completed a review of cost planning capabilities; and committed to the roll out of automated design – with potential saving of up to £1 billion in the period up to 2026/27.

The publication of the one year on report also coincides with the Infrastructure and Projects Authority publishing its ‘Best Practice in Benchmarking’ report, focused on ensuring infrastructure investment decisions are informed and transparent.