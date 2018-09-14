Thanckes fuel jetty project

Oil Fuel Depots

The Oil and Pipelines Agency ( OPA ) is responsible for 6 Naval Oil Fuel Depots in the UK. It works on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence. It is a statutory public corporation sponsored by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Thanckes Oil Fuel Depot

The site comprises, a site office, the main site area that holds 8 in use storage tanks and the jetty area, which allows delivery to and from ships.

The site is adjacent to the A374, Torpoint, Cornwall, PL11 2PG.

Jetty replacement and site upgrade

The existing Fuel Jetty is over 60 years old and is in need of replacement and updating to provide a modern facility for fuelling Royal Navy shipping. The multi million pound investment at the Depot will ensure it continues to comply with all current standards and health and safety regulations.

We are also in the early stages of designing an upgrade for the site Tank farm. This project is still in the pre-approvals stage, but will include the replacement of the existing storage tanks over a five to six year period

Work to be carried out

Installation of a new fire main including a new water storage tank, located to ensure there is minimal impact on the skyline and a new jetty in the river with associated fuel lines and fire main and demolition of the old jetty. The site will look very similar to how it is now.

Project timescales

Work began in 2018. The project is expected to finish by spring 2020.

Noise and disruption management

In accordance with the planning conditions a noise assessment has been completed and submitted to Cornwall County Council and we will fully comply with the council’s requirements.

There will unavoidably be noise created during both construction and demolition between the normal site working hours of 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday. Particularly during the piling operations, currently planned for the first 6 months, October 2018 to March 2019.

Appropriate noise mitigation measures will be put in place to limit impact on the local community. We will be using contractors who are members of the Considerate Constructors Scheme.

We don’t anticipate significant levels of dust during construction or demolition but measures will be taken during demolition to minimise dust by damping with water.

Working hours

Normal site working hours will be restricted to between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, subject to operational requirements.

Traffic management

There will need to be movement of materials and staff to and from the site throughout the construction period. A construction traffic management plan has been developed. We will work with local communities, contractors and, suppliers to minimise road congestion where possible particularly during peak times. Major materials for the jetty such as piles and prefabricated decking will be delivered by sea. Materials for the new site wide fire main and pipework etc. for the jetty will be delivered via Torpoint.

Site security

As an operational COMAH site, naval asset and construction site, we have a legal and moral obligation to ensure safety and security is maintained at all times.

Community Relations Team

We have a dedicated project team who are happy to answer any questions you might have. We will also be issuing project updates to our neighbours and any other interested parties.

You can contact the OPA Community Relations Team by:

Telephone: 08000 499 734

Email: thanckesofd@communitycomms.co.uk

Related Information