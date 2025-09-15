UK fighter jets to join NATO operation to bolster European security

British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats from Russia, including drones, as part of NATO’s Eastern Sentry mission.

Royal Air Force Typhoons will join allied forces, including from Denmark, France, and Germany, to bolster NATO’s defence and deterrence along its eastern flank.

This comes days after a reckless and dangerous incursion by Russian drones into Poland’s sovereign airspace – the most significant violation of NATO airspace by President Putin to date – and a further breach of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone over the weekend.

The Typhoons will operate out of RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and are expected to start flying missions over Poland in the coming days. They will be supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton.

The commitment follows a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday 10 September where the UK and allies discussed the situation following Poland’s request for consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty. Allies expressed full solidarity with Poland.

This new era of threat – exemplified by Russia’s intensifying airspace violations – requires a new era for Defence, and this Government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, to 2.6% of GDP by April 2027. The UK’s national security – the foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change – starts with an unwavering commitment to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law, which is why the UK will support NATO’s efforts to bolster its eastern flank through Eastern Sentry. These aircraft are not just a show of strength, they are vital in deterring aggression, securing NATO airspace, and protecting our national security and that of our allies. We will continue to stand firm in our support for Ukraine and ramp up the pressure on Putin until there is a just and lasting peace.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Russia’s actions are reckless, dangerous, and unprecedented. They only serve to strengthen the unity of NATO. Just as we stand with Ukraine, we will stand with our Polish NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression. The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Eastern Sentry, increasing our military presence on NATO’s eastern flank even further. Our advanced Typhoon fighter jets will help deter Russian aggression and, where needed, defend NATO’s airspace, making Britain secure at home and strong abroad, the foundation of our Plan for Change.

The UK’s commitment to helping NATO defend every inch of allied territory is unshakeable. British Armed Forces play an extensive role supporting NATO and Euro-Atlantic security, from the permanent British Army presence in Estonia as part of NATO’s Forward Land Forces, to the UK’s enduring commitment to NATO’s air policing mission. Over the past 18 months, the RAF has deployed Typhoon jets to both Poland and Romania to protect NATO airspace.

The RAF Typhoons will join Danish F-16s, French Rafales, and German Eurofighters.

Typhoons are equipped with advanced sensors and weapons systems, making them ideally suited to detecting, monitoring, and intercepting potential aerial threats. They form the foundation of the UK’s Quick Reaction Alert force – ready to respond to any threat to UK airspace 24/7, 365 days a year. These air defence missions to Poland will enhance the security of NATO’s airspace, and have no impact to existing RAF commitments, including the defence of UK skies.