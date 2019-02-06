UK-Canada collaborations to boost productivity: apply for funding

The UK and Canada are committed to working together to advance science, engineering, research and innovation and strengthen industry, to the benefit of both countries.

Innovate UK has up to £5 million for UK businesses to partner with Canadian organisations to develop innovative products, processes or services for overseas markets.

The competition will fund developments that either advance enabling technologies or enhance industrial productivity.

Projects that could attract funding include those in the fields of automation and artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and food and drink processing.

Joint working agreement

This is the latest phase of a joint working agreement between the National Research Council of Canada and UK Research and Innovation.

Funding on the Canadian side will be provided through the National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program.

It is part of the EUREKA network, which promotes co-operation by member countries for market-focused research and development.

Enabling technologies

Under the theme of enabling technologies, projects can look at applying artificial intelligence to accelerate the design of materials, devices or processes in advanced manufacturing or food production.

Projects within this theme can be led by a UK-based small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) or a research and technology organisation, working with at least one Canadian business and one Canadian research organisation.

Enhanced productivity

The theme of enhanced productivity includes improving existing products or processes through technologies such as the Internet of Things, blockchain and cybersecurity.

A UK SME needs to be the lead for projects under this theme, collaborating with a Canadian business with fewer than 500 employees.

Competition information