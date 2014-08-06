Guidance

How to draft a direct healthcare professional communication

Guidance for marketing authorisation holders on drafting direct healthcare professional communications (DHPCs)

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
7 August 2014
Last updated
4 April 2023 — See all updates

Documents

Guidance on letter drafting for marketing authorisation holders

HTML

Template wording for Call for Reporting sections for UK Direct Healthcare Professional Communications (DHPCs)

HTML

Details

Draft direct healthcare professional communication letters should be sent to vigilanceservice@mhra.gov.uk.

Published 7 August 2014
Last updated 4 April 2023 + show all updates

  1. Changes made to 'Call for reporting' template.

  2. Updated to include arrangements for direct healthcare professional communications in relation to EU Exit.

  3. Updated to include arrangements for reporting suspected adverse drug reactions in the UK

  4. First published.