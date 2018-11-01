Tri-Branch Management Board chairman appointed

Accident Investigation Branches: Tri-Branch Management Board ( TMB )

The TMB was formed to optimise coordination between the three accident investigation branches (the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Rail Accident Investigation Branch) of the Department for Transport.

Air Marshal Garwood said:

I am delighted to be appointed as the first non-executive Chairman of the Tri-Branch Management Board. The three Accident Investigation Branches play a crucial role in the safety of our transportation system and I look forward to supporting the Chief Inspectors in this task.

Air Marshal Garwood was Director General of the Military Aviation Authority from 2013 to 2015 and Director General of the Defence Safety Authority from 2015 to 2017.