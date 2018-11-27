Tree-mendous photographs help save our oaks

‘Oak Sunrise’ by professional photographer Alan Price has won a prize in the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) competition, run in partnership with Action Oak.

Action Oak is a major campaign to protect the UK’s oak trees from threats including pests and diseases. It is a unique collaboration of partners including charities, government, landowners and research institutions, dedicated to protecting oak trees for future generations.

The partnership has made good progress since its launch in May with priority areas for funding including research into the genetics of oak trees, the effects of climate change, drought on oaks, and pests and diseases.

The winning image, which has been unveiled during The Tree Council’s National Tree Week, captures beautifully why oak trees are such an iconic species and why we must do all we can to protect them.

Alan Price, winner of the Celebrating our Oaks’ photography category said:

It was a misty winter morning when the first light of the sun illuminated the landscape, highlighting the bare and intricate form of this specimen oak tree.

Defra Biosecurity Minister Lord Gardiner said:

I am delighted to announce the outcome of the very special ‘Celebrating our Oaks’ photography category and I would like to extend my congratulations to our worthy winner Alan Price for ‘Oak Sunrise’, a truly captivating image. All the pictures submitted serve as wonderful reminders about why Action Oak was established in the first place; to protect our country’s most iconic trees for future generations to be inspired by and enjoy.

A hardback book, titled ‘Celebrating Our Oaks’ and foreworded by Dame Judi Dench, has also been launched today and is available to buy on the Woodland Trust website or in Kew Garden shops. It features all of the winners of the photography competition plus exclusive contributions from celebrities including Joanna Lumley, Jon Snow and Alan Titchmarsh.

The proceeds from the sale of the book will be directed towards funding research and monitoring, via Action Oak, to help protect our oaks and ensure their place in the UK landscape for future generations.

A touring exhibition of a selection of photographs from the competition, plus a number taken by a range of celebrities, will be launched at Wakehurst Place in late January. The exhibition will then tour around the UK to locations including the Yorkshire Arboretum, Westonbirt Arboretum, and Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, throughout 2019. Please see the Action Oak website for dates and locations.

Curtis McGlinchey, Manager of International Garden Photographer of the Year said:

Alan’s image epitomises the objective of the award and manages to depict both the majesty and vulnerability of the oak. Through use of sepia tones, mist, bright morning sun and a focus on one highlighted subject he successfully captures the juxtaposition of ancient natural strength and the fight for survival that UK oaks must now endure.

Head of Trees and Woodland Conservation at the National Trust, Ray Hawes said: