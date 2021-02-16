Surge testing to be deployed in areas around Manchester, Norfolk, Southampton and Surrey

Working in partnership with the local authorities, additional surge testing and genomic sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas within Norfolk (targeted areas within the IP22 postcode), Southampton (SO15) and Woking, Surrey (GU22) where the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been found.

Following the deployment of surge testing in Manchester last week, testing in Manchester will be expanded to targeted areas within the M40 and M9 postcode districts.

Surge testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing. In combination with following the current lockdown rules and remembering ‘Hands. Face. Space’ advice, it will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus. Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living within these targeted areas are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.

Surge testing in parts of Haringey, Merton and Sefton is now complete. Further data on surge testing will be provided in due course.