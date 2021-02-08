Surge testing to be deployed in areas around Manchester in connection to new variants

Working in partnership with the local authority, additional surge testing and sequencing is being deployed to targeted areas around Manchester in M14 4, M14 7, M15 5, M15 6, M16 7 and M16 8 where a COVID-19 variant has been found.

Surge testing is in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering Hands Face Space, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus.

Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

People living in this targeted area with these locations are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way.

People without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.