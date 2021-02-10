Find out if your area offers rapid lateral flow test sites
Local councils in England are offering a new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) test to people who do not have symptoms.
Around 1 in 3 people have coronavirus without displaying any symptoms, therefore regular testing for people with no symptoms will help to find positive cases earlier and break chains of transmission.
The new tests are called ‘rapid lateral flow tests’. They’re free and you get a result 30 minutes after taking the test.
Use this service to:
- check if your council is offering the new tests
- see if you can get a test
- find a place where you can get a test
Find out what lateral flow testing is and why it’s being used.
If you have coronavirus symptoms
Do not use this service or go to a test site if you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Order a test for people with symptoms online or call 119.
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if you’re worried about symptoms or not sure what to do.
Call 111 if you can’t get help online. Do not go to places like a GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.
If you’ve been told to self-isolate
Do not go to a test site. Order a test if you have symptoms, online or by calling 119.
Find out if your area currently offers rapid lateral flow test sites
More sites are being set up every day.
What you need to know
Other ways to get rapid lateral flow tests
Your employer or place of study may also offer you a test if you have no symptoms. Talk to them to find out.
In Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland
This service is currently only available in England.
Find out about testing in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.