Find out if your area offers rapid lateral flow test sites

Local councils in England are offering a new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) test to people who do not have symptoms.

Around 1 in 3 people have coronavirus without displaying any symptoms, therefore regular testing for people with no symptoms will help to find positive cases earlier and break chains of transmission.

The new tests are called ‘rapid lateral flow tests’. They’re free and you get a result 30 minutes after taking the test.

Use this service to:

check if your council is offering the new tests

see if you can get a test

find a place where you can get a test

Find out what lateral flow testing is and why it’s being used.

If you have coronavirus symptoms

Do not use this service or go to a test site if you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. Order a test for people with symptoms online or call 119.

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if you’re worried about symptoms or not sure what to do.

Call 111 if you can’t get help online. Do not go to places like a GP surgery, hospital or pharmacy.

If you’ve been told to self-isolate

Do not go to a test site. Order a test if you have symptoms, online or by calling 119.

Find out if your area currently offers rapid lateral flow test sites

More sites are being set up every day.