Support for IRGC outlawed in crackdown on foreign state proxies

Britain will be better protected from foreign state-backed activity in a new crackdown on Iranian and Russian groups who seek to direct violence and intimidation on our streets.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR) and Russia’s GRU Volunteer Corps will become the first bodies designated under landmark new state threats powers. If approved by Parliament later this week, those conducting acts of sabotage including arson on behalf of these groups could face life imprisonment.

The move will step up the government’s ability to counter state threats linked to foreign powers including espionage, foreign interference in our democracy, sabotage and physical attacks.

It comes after the IMCR have publicly claimed 7 attacks at UK locations linked to Jewish and Israeli communities, and Persian-language media, including the antisemitic arson attack on 4 Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green on 23 March. Sitting behind IMCR were members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force, who almost certainly directed IMCR attacks across Europe.

Police and intelligence agencies will now have stronger powers to counter state threats activity carried out by these designated groups. New offences for supporting and assisting these groups could result in a 14-year prison sentence.

It will now be easier to bring anyone caught working with them to justice and put them behind bars for longer. Prosecutors will no longer need to establish a foreign power connection in every case, making it easier and more straightforward to build cases against thugs for hire and ensure they face the full force of our national security laws, with sentences of up to life imprisonment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

We will never let Britain be a playground for states who want to spread fear, division and violence on our streets. We have already taken tough action against the Iranian regime and those linked to it, and against Russian operatives and networks targeting our country. These new powers will make it easier to prosecute and lock up anyone carrying out their dirty work here in Britain. Anyone acting on behalf of those who threaten our national security should be in no doubt that there is no place for you in Britain. We will find you and you will face the full force of the law.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

Iran and Russia are using proxies and thugs to do their dirty work on our shores. I have rapidly designated 3 groups so those working for them will be tracked down and put behind bars. I will leave no stone unturned to keep our country safe.

It builds on a record £250 million over 3 years to strengthen policing and protective security in Jewish communities, funding more than 500 additional officers, enhanced patrols and stronger protection around schools, synagogues and community centres. It will also bolster counter-terrorism policing in response to the increased threat of antisemitic attacks and heightened threat level.

In just one year, MI5 identified at least 20 potentially lethal Iranian-backed plots against people in the UK. The IRGC is central to the Iranian state’s operations. They have a long history of using proxies and criminal networks to target people overseas – particularly the Jewish community and Iranian dissidents.

The government has already taken robust action against Iran, sanctioning the IRGC in its entirety and more than 550 Iranian-linked individuals and entities. In her previous role, the Foreign Secretary also commissioned the Independent Reviewer of State Threats Legislation to examine the gaps in our national security legislation, as part of efforts to counter state threats.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

As foreign states increasingly seek to back threats on our streets, we are cracking down on those who try to undermine our country and its security. Iran and Russia’s use of proxy groups to carry out state-backed activity on our soil is reprehensible. As I set out today, the IMCR publicly claimed responsibility for seven abhorrent attacks at locations linked to Jewish and Israeli communities, and Persian-language media in the UK earlier this year. Their malign behaviour, and anyone who acts on their behalf, must be held to account. My message to Iran and Russia, and anyone who does their bidding, is clear. We will take all measures necessary to protect the British people, at home and abroad.

The Home Secretary has also designated the GRU Volunteer Corps (GRU VC) – a group controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency. The GRU is responsible for foreign intelligence collection and hostile covert operations and has a long record of targeting the UK and its allies, including through its network of volunteers and mercenary-style proxy factions. These proxies allow the GRU, and the Russian state, to recruit people online to do their dirty work and pay them to carry out hostile acts like sabotage, arson and harassment.

New powers were required in the face of a rise in state-backed aggression – increasing in scope and complexity with more threats to life and increased use of proxy groups.

Designated groups are now treated in a similar way to foreign intelligence services under key National Security Act offences, meaning prosecutors will not need to establish a foreign power connection in every case – making it easier to bring those engaged in hostile activity to justice.

The government fast-tracked legislation to bring in new powers after the abhorrent antisemitic attacks in north London. The Home Secretary made the decision to designate these groups at the earliest opportunity possible, following Royal Assent of the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026 last week.

It strengthens the powers available to our world-leading police, security and intelligence agencies, alongside the National Security Act 2023 and Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.