Supply chain event attracts record 1,700 visitors

The annual event, now one of the largest of its kind in the world, is held at Manchester’s EventCity, and attracts businesses from across the UK and overseas.

Launched 8 years ago by the NDA and its businesses, the aim is to create greater visibility of opportunities for suppliers, and in particular for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), who represent around half of the visitor numbers.

The day was formally opened by NDA Chief Executive David Peattie, who spoke about the importance of suppliers in providing skills and innovation for the decommissioning mission.

Supply Chain Event 2018

The main hall held 300 exhibition stands, staffed by a wide range of technical and service suppliers, as well as the NDA, its businesses, government bodies and regeneration organisations.

The ever-popular Innovation Zone, supported by the government’s Innovate UK, hosted more than 40 exhibitor companies, who showcased their leading-edge technologies during the afternoon.

This year’s People Zone built on the previous success of the Skills Zone, featuring a range of organisations who were able to offer guidance, advice and one-to-one discussions.

Other government departments attending included:

The Ministry of Defence’s Submarine Enterprise Programme

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Department for International Trade

Crown Commercial Service

Welsh Government

One of the morning highlights was the presentation of NDA Group awards.

Ron Gorham, the NDA’s Head of Supply Chain Optimisation and SME Champion, said: