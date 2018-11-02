News story
Supply chain event attracts record 1,700 visitors
A record 1,700 visitors enjoyed a day of exhibitions and informal networking at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) Estate Supply Chain Event.
The annual event, now one of the largest of its kind in the world, is held at Manchester’s EventCity, and attracts businesses from across the UK and overseas.
Launched 8 years ago by the NDA and its businesses, the aim is to create greater visibility of opportunities for suppliers, and in particular for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), who represent around half of the visitor numbers.
The day was formally opened by NDA Chief Executive David Peattie, who spoke about the importance of suppliers in providing skills and innovation for the decommissioning mission.
The main hall held 300 exhibition stands, staffed by a wide range of technical and service suppliers, as well as the NDA, its businesses, government bodies and regeneration organisations.
The ever-popular Innovation Zone, supported by the government’s Innovate UK, hosted more than 40 exhibitor companies, who showcased their leading-edge technologies during the afternoon.
This year’s People Zone built on the previous success of the Skills Zone, featuring a range of organisations who were able to offer guidance, advice and one-to-one discussions.
Other government departments attending included:
- The Ministry of Defence’s Submarine Enterprise Programme
- Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Department for International Trade
- Crown Commercial Service
- Welsh Government
One of the morning highlights was the presentation of NDA Group awards.
Ron Gorham, the NDA’s Head of Supply Chain Optimisation and SME Champion, said:
Our mission will continue for many decades to come, and relies on vibrant, dynamic businesses to provide solutions for our many challenges.
The success of our suppliers is important for the UK, supporting the government’s Industrial Strategy, as well as the Nuclear Sector Deal, but also provides fulfilling careers for a whole new generation.
We remain committed to working with our supply chain businesses, from the largest to the smallest, to improve the quality of the opportunities and to help ensure successful outcomes for all.
Feedback during the day suggests that yesterday’s event was the most successful so far, providing a unique opportunity to meet leading figures from across the sector, as well as network with other businesses.
The event remains a key element of our Supply Chain Development programme and support for SMEs in particular, which underline the NDA’s continued commitment to encourage, support and develop our supply chain for today and for the future.