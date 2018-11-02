Regulator announces statutory inquiry into housing charity

The Charity Commission, the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, is today announcing a statutory inquiry into Alternative Housing (1152412).

The charity was established for the relief of those in need due to their age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage in Bristol. The charity provided accommodation, support and care to some groups.

The charity came to the Commission’s attention after it was convicted of several breaches of the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (England) Regulations 2006. A subsequent appeal against these convictions was dismissed.

The Commission opened a statutory on 4 July 2017 and has been examining:

The extent to which there was misconduct or mismanagement in the administration of the charity

The extent to which there was a significant breach of trust or non-compliance with charity law

The extent to which there was a significant risk to charity property and /or beneficiaries

The inquiry has found that the charity has ceased to operate and has removed it from the Register of Charities.

The Commission is unable to comment further on the inquiry’s work which is continuing.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.

Ends.

Notes to editors