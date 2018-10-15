Real-time tracking for firefighter safety: apply for contracts

Every year the UK fire and rescue services deal with more than 55,000 incidents inside buildings and other structures. One of the struggles they face is keeping track of where firefighters are during real emergencies in hostile environments.

This competition has up to £1.25 million for new technologies that can be used in the field to give accurate data on where firefighters are at all times.

It is a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The funding is available through the GovTech Catalyst, a £20 million fund that helps the public sector to work with innovative technology providers and improve public services.

A 2-phase competition

The competition has 2 phases, with phase 1 having £250,000 including VAT to fund up to 5 feasibility study projects. These studies must deliver a detailed design package that includes technical and commercial specifications for the technology.

Phase 2 will award the 2 best projects with further contracts for prototype development and evaluation. There is up to £1 million including VAT available.

Real time, shareable data with 3D imaging

To be useful to the emergency services, projects need to demonstrate digital technology that can be put into action straight away to give a full picture of what’s happening.

They must:

be instantly deployable at unfamiliar locations

operate on a self-contained mobile secure local network

provide real-time data about a firefighter’s horizontal and vertical location, including the room they’re in and the floor

allow seamless sharing across multiple agencies, using local and remote software platforms

present real-time data in 3D using augmented or holographic technology

Competition information