Prime Minister’s call with President Erdogan: 4 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Turkish President Erdogan this afternoon about the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders underlined the importance of total international condemnation of Russia’s barbaric actions. They agreed on the powerful message sent by the UN General Assembly earlier this week in opposition to the Russian invasion.

The leaders discussed the need to continue supporting the people of Ukraine in their resistance against Russian aggression. The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to isolate Russia both militarily and economically.

Both the Prime Minister and President Erdogan highlighted the immediate need for Russia to provide urgent humanitarian access to Ukraine.

They agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days as part of the coordinated NATO and international response.