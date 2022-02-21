PM meeting with US Congresspeople: 21 February 2022

The Prime Minister met US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a delegation other Congresspeople in London today.

They discussed the current situation in Ukraine, and their deep concern at the prospect of imminent Russian military action.

The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to support Ukraine’s defence, including training 22,000 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under Operation Orbital. He also thanked Speaker Pelosi for the US’ cooperation as we build up a comprehensive package of economic measures to ensure Russia pays the price for any further Russian breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The group agreed that it was vital that President Putin fail in his efforts to subjugate Ukraine.

Notes to Editors

Congresspeople in the meeting were: Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Smith, Chairman Schiff, Rep Lee, Rep Maloney, Rep Keating, Rep Swalwell, Rep Khanna and Rep Kim