PM meeting with Prime Minister of Sweden: 15 March 2022

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, following the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in London today.

Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister told the Swedish leader that the UK stood in solidarity with our Nordic partners in the face of rising Russian aggression. The leaders said that Putin’s abhorrent assault on Ukraine had shifted European thinking.

The pair agreed that their two nations should further strengthen their work together on disinformation, and said they looked forward to British and Swedish forces exercising together as part of JEF in the coming months.

Both agreed on the need to reduce dependency on Russian hydrocarbons, and the Prime Minister said renewables were a key part of the UK’s energy security strategy.

The Prime Minister said the UK and Sweden’s relationship was going from strength to strength and he hoped that the two nations would continue to work closely to increase defence ties, combat climate change and ensure Putin fails.