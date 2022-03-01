PM meeting with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland: 1 March 2022
The Prime Minister met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Poland today.
He told Prime Minister Morawiecki that this is a key moment for the Ukrainian resistance and we must be ready to increase and intensify sanctions.
The Prime Minister praised Poland for being on the front line of humanitarian efforts.
They discussed the talks between Ukraine and Russia and the long-term disinformation that had misled Russian troops. The leaders welcomed EU and Germany’s support for defence and humanitarian efforts.