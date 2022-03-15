PM meeting with President of Finland: 15 March 2022

The Prime Minister hosted the President of Finland, Sauli Ninistö, at Downing Street today to discuss the ruthless attack by Russia on innocent Ukrainian people.

Both leaders discussed the concerning developments in Ukraine, and said Putin’s invasion had dramatically changed the landscape of European security.

The Prime Minister reiterated that sovereign countries should be able to choose their own future, without fear or threat from Russia.

He also set out the UK’s longstanding and steadfast support of Finland and its security, and said he looked forward to deepening defence and cultural ties between our two nations.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in coming weeks.