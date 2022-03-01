PM meeting with President Karis of Estonia: 1 March 2022

The Prime Minister met Estonian President Karis in Tallinn today.

The leaders condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and their brutal attacks on innocent civilians, which they agreed had the hallmarks of a dark past which the European continent thought was forgotten.

The Prime Minister and President Karis agreed that the world must come together to denounce Russia’s action and support the people of Ukraine.

The Prime Minster updated President Karis on the steps the UK has taken to fortify NATO’s defences, including doubling our troop presence in Estonia. President Karis thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s leadership on this.