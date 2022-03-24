PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Turkey: 24 March 2022

The Prime Minister met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey at the NATO summit in Brussels today.

They shared their deep concerns at the increasingly brutal conflict unfolding in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister welcomed Turkey’s strong diplomatic leadership and humanitarian response.

They discussed ways to increase military and economic support to Ukraine’s government as it seeks to defend itself. The leaders also discussed bolstering regional security in the face of new threats, including in the Black Sea.

The Prime Minister noted the opportunities for greater trade and investment between the UK and Turkey, including in renewable and nuclear energy, and looked forward boosting cooperation between our countries.