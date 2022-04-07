PM meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland: 7 April 2022

The Prime Minister welcomed President Andrzej Duda to Downing Street this afternoon to discuss how the UK and Poland could accelerate defensive support to Ukraine.

The two leaders shared their horror at the massacre by Russia forces in Bucha.

Both leaders agreed that the West needed to accelerate its support to Ukraine in the coming days and go further and faster with the equipment it was supplying.

The Prime Minister thanked the Polish leader for Poland’s kindness and generosity to Ukrainian refugees, and told President Duda that the UK would be tripling its humanitarian support to Poland, providing £30 million to help ensure vital supplies reached those fleeing Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also updated the Polish President on the UK’s plan to wean itself off Russian oil and gas and welcomed Poland’s ambitions to do the same.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to a new security and defence partnership with Poland and said he looked forward to launching it formally in the coming months, building on the two countries’ already strong friendship.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.