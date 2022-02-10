PM meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: 10 February 2022

The Prime Minister met Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw this afternoon.

Both leaders discussed the importance of a united front in the face of Russian aggression, and Prime Minister Morawiecki thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support to Poland’s security.

The Prime Minister said the UK’s commitment to Poland was unwavering and underpinned by the deployment of an extra 350 British troops, who arrived in the country this morning.

The leaders also agreed that European security was vital for wider global stability and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of pursuing diplomatic dialogue with Russia and ensuring a wide coalition of countries had a coordinated package of sanctions ready to go.

The pair also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Prime Minister stressed the need for the UK and EU to work together to urgently find solutions to address the significant issues Northern Ireland is currently facing.